CORONAVIRUS: Monday 4/12/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic information:

STILL PHASE 3: No change for King County when the governor announced the first county-by-county every-three-weeks status check today.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*91,715 people have tested positive, 277 more than yesterday’s total

*1,483 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*5,449 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*992,006 people have been tested, 319 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 89,643/1,472/5,381/981,183.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 136.6 million cases, 2,946,000 deaths – 562,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT? Two more days until everyone’s eligible. Here’s our ongoing list – updated when we get tips or find new links:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all four of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine (one reader specifically recommends Valley Medical Center), Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, Neighborcare, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator) – you can also follow its tweets for instant notifications

*The state’s Vaccine Locator (as mentioned above)

*The CDC’s Vaccine Finder

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (April 16th) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!