BIZNOTE: Doll Parts Collective sets the date for new West Seattle Junction location

April 29, 2021 8:03 pm
Shop local! The Junction’s newest retailer is about to open. We first reported one month ago that Doll Parts Collective was moving from its north Morgan Junction location, where a redevelopment project is planned. The shop specializes in vintage clothing, home decor, housewares, and handmade goods. This weekend they’re officially opening their new location at 4448 California SW – Saturday, May 1st, 12 pm-5 pm, and Sunday, May 2nd, 11 am-4 pm. Doll Parts Collective’s proprietors Alyssa and Becky say, “All are welcome, as long as they’re wearing masks and being conscious of social distancing!”

