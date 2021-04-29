BIZNOTE: Doll Parts Collective sets the date for new West Seattle Junction location

Shop local! The Junction’s newest retailer is about to open. We first reported one month ago that Doll Parts Collective was moving from its north Morgan Junction location, where a redevelopment project is planned. The shop specializes in vintage clothing, home decor, housewares, and handmade goods. This weekend they’re officially opening their new location at 4448 California SW – Saturday, May 1st, 12 pm-5 pm, and Sunday, May 2nd, 11 am-4 pm. Doll Parts Collective’s proprietors Alyssa and Becky say, “All are welcome, as long as they’re wearing masks and being conscious of social distancing!”