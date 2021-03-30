BIZNOTE: Doll Parts Collective moving to The Junction

(October 2020 photo, signboard outside Doll Parts Collective’s current location)

Another business is on its way to the unoccupied section of the ex-Keller Williams building in the West Seattle Junction – Doll Parts Collective. Since last fall, Doll Parts has been at 6016 California SW, but that building has a long-planned redevelopment project still in the works, so tenants have been clearing out. You’ll see signs of activity at their new space as soon as next week, but owners Alyssa and Becky explain, “We’ll stay open at our current location for the month of April as we ready the new storefront – we’re hoping to be up and running by May.” If you haven’t been to Doll Parts Collective, they offer “vintage clothing and housewares, handmade goods, and other sustainably sourced products.” (They’ll be neighbors with Homebridge, which recently moved to 4452 California SW from the Clearview building in Sunrise heights; the Junction building also has a redevelopment project in its future, but projects of that size usually take years to get close to construction.)