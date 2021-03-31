YOU CAN HELP: Dream Dinners fundraiser for Lafayette Elementary

Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor) describes itself as “the original meal kit” – they do the prep, you do the final step – curbside pickup and cooking (or freezing) at home – and dinner’s on the table when you’re ready. They’re partnering with the Lafayette Elementary PTA for a fundraiser, and advance orders are open now – you order three ready-to-cook family-size dinners for $50, and $10 of that gets donated. This fundraiser has three times you can choose from for curbside pickup of your three dinners – 6:30-7:30 pm April 28th or 29th, or 10:30-11:30 am May 1st, at Dream Dinners-West Seattle (on the outer east side of Jefferson Square, 4701 41st SW). To see your menu choices and place orders, go here for April 28th, go here for April 29th, or go here for May 1st. The PTA has a matching donor for whatever money is raised from this, so that’s an extra stretch for your donation!