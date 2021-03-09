Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Photo by Leslie Allen – someone adorned Luna Girls on Alki with flowers last weekend)

Checking the calendar for the rest of your Tuesday:

SSC SPEAKER SERIES: 1-2 pm online, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) faculty present the first installment of the “Artist as Storyteller: Adaptation, Resiliency, and Environmental Justice” series. All welcome, free. Find the viewing link here.

DEMONSTRATE FOR BLACK LIVES: The twice-weekly streetcorner sign-waving continues:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Mar 9, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday Mar 11, 4 to 6 p, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Organized by Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

BAR-S CLEANUP: 5:15-6:15 pm, show up at Bar-S (64th SW/SW Admiral Way) to help prepare it for the West Seattle Little League season – details in our preview.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, community members welcome at the FCA board’s monthly meeting. Here’s the agenda. Go here to register to attend.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second week of this year’s sale, all online; our list includes links for local Scouts offering contact-free local delivery.

What are we missing? Send your event info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!