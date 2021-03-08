YOU CAN HELP: Time to get Bar-S ready for West Seattle Little League

If you can spare an hour any evening this week – or some time the mornings of March 14th or 20th – West Seattle Little League needs your help, to prepare Bar-S Playfield on Alki Point. Here’s the request:

We need your help at Bar-S to get the fields ready for the season. WSLL is 100% volunteer-run and field maintenance is where we currently have the most need. The fields have not been used since 2019 and need a lot of work. Grab your mask, rakes, weed pullers, weed pullers, and old clothes. Volunteers with trucks are also appreciated to help move dirt. Grab the whole family and come on down and help WSLL get kids back on the field.

This entire upcoming week we invite you to come down for just one hour between 5:15 – 6:15 to help get the grass out of the infield. We will also have other group sessions from 9 am to noon on March 14th and March 20th. If you can volunteer during another time, reach out to Andrew at fields@westseattlelittleleague.com and let him know how you can help. Inclement weather changes.