GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: New way to get yours this year

The pandemic interrupted Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales last year, and “cookie booths” won’t be back this year. But it is cookie season nonetheless, and here’s a new way to support your local Girl Scouts: Starting today, the online Cookie Connector has launched. It’s one of three ways to get cookies this year, according to the Girl Scouts of Western Washington website:

1. Cookie Connector – Free Delivery

Use our Cookie Connector tool to get FREE, contact-less delivery! Enter your zip code to get cookies delivered to your door by a local Girl Scout and their trusted adult. 2. Ask a Girl Scout – Delivery or Shipping

Support a Girl Scout in your life by buying cookies from them directly. Don’t know any Girl Scouts? Ask your personal or social media network – Girl Scouts are advertising their digital storefronts online. 3. Door Hangers – Delivery or Shipping

Local Girl Scouts are distributing physical order forms. Look for Girl Scout Cookie door hangers in your area and follow the instructions to place your order.

See the cookie varieties here.

P.S. In the past, we’ve featured West Seattle troops who let us know about their cookie booths, so anyone who wants to publicize “digital storefronts” as noted above, let us know!