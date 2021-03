Thanks to Lorabeth for sending the photo! As she described it, we have seen some “dramatic” weather this afternoon – and it might not be over yet. The updated forecast includes a chance of thunderstorms tonight. If you’re longing for sunshine, some of that may show up tomorrow.

P.S. Almost forgot to mention – tonight is the first 6 pm sunset of the year. (And it’ll be after 7 pm soon, with Daylight Saving Time arriving at 2 am March 14th, when we’ll “spring forward” an hour.