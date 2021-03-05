SPORTS: Pandemic-delayed high-school football season is about to start

High-school football is happening in spring this year instead of fall, and two local teams’ first games are tomorrow night. According to the Metro League schedule, Chief Sealth International High School hosts Roosevelt at Southwest Athletic Complex at 4 pm Saturday, and West Seattle High School plays Cleveland at Memorial Stadium downtown at 5 pm Saturday. One big thing to know: No spectators in the stadiums. However, you can still see the West Seattle-Cleveland game, as Rainier Avenue Radio plans online play-by-play, video and audio – here’s where to watch at gametime.
