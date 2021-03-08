WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arson alert; tree theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports so far today:

ARSON ALERT: Seattle Police are investigating small set fires early this morning on west Charlestown Hill. According to a preliminary summary from SPD, the first report was of someone “igniting a light pole on fire … Officers arrived on scene and observed some plastic and Styrofoam materials placed on a crosswalk sign that was scorched, but not on fire.” The caller had no description of the fire-setter Officers checking the area found trash containers on fire at 55th/Charlestown and 53rd/Charlestown; SFD was called to those scenes around 4:15 am. Officers weren’t able to find anyone in the area, but are hoping to examine residential security video that might have images of the arsonist.

One reader report:

TREE THEFT: Jessica says somebody dug up this dwarf lodgepole pine from her planting strip at 37th/Graham and took it away:

She explains, “It was yellow for the winter.” We asked if there’s any chance the recent gusty winds blew it down. “There is a decent-sized hole where it was with torn roots. It was too established to blow away. Someone yanked it out. I searched the surrounding blocks in case someone carried it a bit and threw it, but I didn’t have any luck.”