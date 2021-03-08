ROAD WORK: West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway construction south of The Junction

The next stage of work on the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway has begun. Above is a crew that was out this morning on 42nd SW south of SW Edmunds, marking the future locations of speed humps. We went to check the area this morning after reader inquiries over the weekend about sets of no-parking signs placed at intervals along 42nd between Edmunds and Findlay (it’s been a while since construction notification was sent, and two months since our last update).

In addition to the speed humps on 42nd – which, signage indicates, are planned for the 4800, 5000, 5200, and 5400 blocks – work will finally be starting at 35th/Graham, where a new signal is planned as part of this phase. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says that work “will not begin for another 2-3 weeks.”

BACKSTORY: Greenways are explained here. Here’s a map of the entire West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway route:

The greenway plan originally surfaced in tandem with Phase 2 of the 35th SW plan, almost five years ago. The “most promising route” was unveiled about a year later. An extension northward from The Junction to Admiral also has been discussed, but isn’t on the official map – we’re checking on its status.

ADDED 4 PM: Just received from SDOT (and just added to their project website), regarding the locations of all the speed humps that are part of Phase 2:

Approximate locations of speed humps (19 total) for West Seattle Greenway Phase 2 On 42nd Avenue SW 1 – Just south of the intersection with SW Edmunds St

2- Before and after intersection with SW Hudson St

2- Before and after intersection with SW Dawson St

2 – Before and after intersection with SW Brandon St

1 – Just north of intersection with SW Findlay St On SW Findlay St 1- Just west of intersection with Fauntleroy Way SW

1- Just west of intersection with 38th Ave SW On 38th Ave SW 1- Just south of intersection with SW Findlay St

2- Before and after intersection with SW Juneau St

2- Before and after intersection with SW Raymond St

1- Just north of intersection with SW Graham St On SW Graham St 1- Just west of the alley between 38th Ave SW and 37th Ave SW

1- Just east of the intersection with 37th Ave SW

1- Just east of the intersection with 35th Ave SW

Phase 2 construction is expected to wrap up by mid-July.