VIDEO: Rescued, healed Bald Eagle flying free in West Seattle again – and what to do if you see her

(Photos and video courtesy PAWS)

Three weeks after her rescue at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, the ailing Bald Eagle nicknamed “Bey” has recovered and been released at another West Seattle park. First word of the successful release came from local wildlife advocate Kersti Muul, and today we have video, photos, and information from PAWS Wildlife Center, the regional nonprofit that helped “Bey” get well so she could return to the wild. Here’s what happened when her carrier was first opened Tuesday at Hamilton Viewpoint Park:

And here she is, flying free:

PAWS wildlife naturalist Jeff Brown reports:

We released her at a safe place where she had plenty of room to take off. She immediately left the carrier when the door was opened but spent a few minutes gaining her bearings before flying off. She has been spotted in West Seattle multiple times since release. She was banded with a visual Identification band that is easier to read with binoculars. We rely on observation from the public to keep track of banded birds. If anyone spots a banded eagle, or any banded raptor in the area, please report the sighting to reportband.gov. Please note the alpha-numeric code, the color of the band, the color of the numbers, which leg is banded, and the location (GPS or address). This data is very important to us, and we appreciate you all putting the extra time to report sightings to the bird-banding lab!

If you missed the previous coverage – the eagle was spotted at Don Armeni, lingering on the ground, listless, and local wildlife advocates organized a rescue on February 25th, with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents and even Seattle Police part of the operation to capture her and transport her safely to PAWS’ rehab center in Snohomish County (which is donation-supported). Veterinarians there diagnosed her with, and treated her for, anemia from internal bleeding.