TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES + TIME-CHANGE COUNTDOWN

Forecast – rain expected, high around 50. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:43 am and 5:59 pm. Five more days until we “spring forward” an hour on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

ROAD WORK UPDATE

-The 35th/Edmunds sinkhole utility work is done, per SPU, and the asphalt patch is temporary.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTE

-If you missed it last night, here’s why SW Myrtle is closed around the clock between 34th and 35th for a few more days.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule. Note that the NB California/Fauntleroy stop is scheduled to be closed all week because of “construction,” with riders told to use a temporary California/Graham stop instead. On Monday, this work closed a northbound travel lane too.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V serving as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!