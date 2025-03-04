BIZNOTE: ‘Sweet 16’ anniversary for West Seattle’s Darling Sugar

We’ve received several anniversary announcements for local independent businesses – here’s the first one, from Darling Sugar proprietor Vanessa Foley DeLong:

I wanted to announce that Darling Sugar Inc. will be celebrating its 16th anniversary as a West Seattle business! It’s been a wonderful 16 years and we are looking forward to many more. In the spirit of our Sweet 16, I’d like to let our community know that in March and April we have Happy Hour all day every Saturday, ANY type of bikini sugaring is $10 off! In May, June, and July, when clients bring in a box of tampons or maxipads, they will be entered into a raffle for a Kelley Baker eyebrow color palette (value over $150). We will donate all the supplies to a local women’s shelter. Every box is an entry! Schedule appointments online here.