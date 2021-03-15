FOLLOWUP: Rescued West Seattle eagle may fly free soon

(February 25th photo by Kersti Muul)

Good news if you’ve been following the story of the ailing Bald Eagle rescued last month from Don Armeni Boat Ramp, where it had been hanging around on the ground, clearly ill or distressed: The PAWS Wildlife Center veterinarians who have been treating her for internal bleeding say she’s continuing to improve. PAWS spokesperson Laura Follis tells WSB that might mean they can release her soon:

The eagle was evaluated on Monday, March 8, and her blood values are continuing to improve. She was moved to our flight pen and is flying well. She is due for another veterinary check tomorrow with the hope that her blood values will be back to normal. If they are, we will be releasing her back to the wild that day.

She’s believed to be half of a resident pair nicknamed “Bey and Jay,” after the married musicians.