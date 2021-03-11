Need college money? New scholarship for local students

From the WSB inbox:

Announcing the West Seattle Rotary Past Presidents’ Scholarship Fund – a brand-new $6,000 scholarship was developed to support an individual’s post-high school education. This scholarship fund is the largest yet of the scholarships provided through the Rotary Club of West Seattle and has the most flexibility for applicants to qualify for funding.

The West Seattle Rotary Past Presidents Fund began many decades ago when a gift of $25,000 was donated by a local doctor as the start to the fund. The Past Presidents added to the fund throughout the years through special fundraisers and memorial gifts to a point where the proceeds have been donated to causes that support children in West Seattle.

What makes this new scholarship flexible is that there are four categories a person can fall under to be able to apply for the $6,000 scholarship:

• You are a graduating senior from a high school in the West Seattle area who wishes to earn a 4-year degree.

• You live in the West Seattle area and are graduating from a high school outside of the West Seattle area and wish to earn a 4-year degree.

• You live in the West Seattle area and are transferring from a 2-year program to a 4-year college/university seeking a bachelor’s degree.

• You live in the West Seattle area and have recently earned a bachelor’s degree and wish to work toward a higher degree.

Note: West Seattle area encompasses West Seattle as well as neighborhoods to the south that have not been included in the application qualification in the past. [Examples: White Center, South Park]. Also: Rotarians or a member of a Rotarian’s immediate family are not eligible for this scholarship.

Apply for the scholarship here: westseattlerotary.org

Deadline: April 15, 2021