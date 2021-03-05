BIZNOTE: West Seattle Autoworks celebrates a first, with new apprenticeship-program graduate

(Michael at center, with Pedro at left and Reggie at right)

The photo and announcement are from West Seattle Autoworks (WSB sponsor), celebrating an achievement by both a staff member and the business itself:

The automotive repair and service industry has been facing a crisis in the shortage of skilled technicians. A return to apprenticeships started about a year ago, with a program called the Independent Technicians Automotive Committee (ITAC) Washington State Registered Automotive Apprenticeship. It gives automotive-repair students the opportunity to work with master technicians at independent automotive-repair shops and earn a fair wage while learning. The ITAC program is registered with Washington State and offers General Services Technician and Master Services Technician certifications. The students graduate from these programs with no college debt, as the independent auto-repair shops support the students’ program. We are extremely lucky and proud at West Seattle Autoworks to have Michael Crawford, a 2018 Seattle Lutheran High School graduate, to be the first-ever graduate of the General Services Technician program! This is especially impressive as he is also attending South Seattle College, finishing his Automotive Technology associate degree – prolonged due to the pandemic. Michael finds auto repair interesting as he has to use technical and critical thinking skills and he likes working on his feet and with his hands. He took an automotive class at Seattle Lutheran with our co-owner Chris Christensen and that helped seal his interest! We thank Michael for his dedication and hard work and feel fortunate to have a local student and employee! High-school students not sure of what to do after high school should check it out!

West Seattle Autoworks is in its 11th year at 7501 35th SW.