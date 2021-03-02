2 ways to give, and what else is happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed in Lincoln Park by Mark MacDonald)

First full day of spring – here’x what’s happening:

LAST DAY TO BUY GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Go here to see how, including local Scouts/Troops from whom you can buy online.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Here’s our updated list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

DONATE FOOD, SUPPLIES, CLOTHES: Alki UCC is collecting a variety of items – as previewed here – 11 am-3 pm outside the church at 6115 SW Hinds.

FREE BRATS & COOKIES: Giveaway at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) – starting at 11 am, first 100 people. Details here.

DONATE BOOKS: As previewed here, 8th-grader Bryson Albers is collecting Books for Africa noon-3 pm in a dropoff drive at the Hope Lutheran lot (off SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW).

TEEN YOGA WORKSHOP: 5-week series begins with Young Adult Yoga at Spira Power Yoga (2332 California SW). Details in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 7:24 pm!

