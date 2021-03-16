COOKIE COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Girl Scouts’ final sales pitch

If you haven’t yet gotten your Girl Scout Cookies this year – you are almost out of time! This is the last week, local leaders point out. So one more reminder – you have three ways to buy cookies this year, as explained by the Girl Scouts of Western Washington website:

1. Cookie Connector – Free Delivery

Use our Cookie Connector tool to get FREE, contact-less delivery! Enter your zip code to get cookies delivered to your door by a local Girl Scout and their trusted adult. 2. Ask a Girl Scout – Delivery or Shipping

Support a Girl Scout in your life by buying cookies from them directly. Don’t know any Girl Scouts? Ask your personal or social media network – Girl Scouts are advertising their digital storefronts online. 3. Door Hangers – Delivery or Shipping

Local Girl Scouts are distributing physical order forms. Look for Girl Scout Cookie door hangers in your area and follow the instructions to place your order.

See the cookie varieties here.

We invited local Scouts/troops to share their direct links for cookie buyers – here’s who we heard from (each page has info on what the Scouts plan to do with their earnings, as well as a chance to buy cookies to donate if you don’t want them for yourself):

Troop 41169, raising money to paint a mural in The Junction – here’s their link

Troop 41169 member Akemi‘s link

Troop 44448 member Ava‘s link

Brownie troop 41534’s link

Troop 41534 member Sylvie‘s link

Troop 41843 member Asa’s link

Harper‘s link

Troop 43136 member the link for Olivia‘s link

Troop 43151 member Emma‘s link

Ella‘s link

Natalie’s link