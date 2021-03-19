YOU CAN HELP: Food, supplies, clothing donation drive Sunday

Outside Alki UCC on Sunday, it’s the next in a series of food/clothing donation drives. Here’s their announcement of how you can help, as so many have already:

11:00 am to 3:00 pm Sunday

Front courtyard at 6115 SW Hinds

Last month we had another terrific response from our West Seattle neighbors, who brought bags and boxes and cases of food, toilet paper, men’s clothing and socks! While ALL nonperishable food donations are welcome, following is some wisdom shared by a food bank volunteer:

• Boxed milk is a treasure.

• Canned foods should be pop-top OR donate a can opener.

• Cooking oil is a luxury and much appreciated.

• Spices, salt and pepper are a real gift.

• Tuna and crackers make a good lunch.

• Don’t forget the jelly for PB&J’s.

Essential supplies are also needed:

• Toilet Paper

• Diapers/Similac Formula/Baby Wipes

• Can Openers

• Personal hygiene items

• Hand Sanitizer

Food and supplies are distributed through the White Center Food Bank.

Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.