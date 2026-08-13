HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, August 2026 edition

As previewed earlier, it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

Our first highliht stop is West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor), where owner Marcia Bruno is also tonight’s featured artist. You might not know that before her WSN days, she had a 15-year career as a jewelry artist!

She gained fame for acrylic work in acrylic, silver, and steel guitar strings, and holds a BFA and MFA. Stop by the nursery before 8 to see the artist and her work! And check out tonight’s other Art Walk venues on this map – click a dot to see who’s where!