BIZNOTE: Giveaway, Night Market ahead @ Lady Jaye

Two upcoming events at Lady Jaye in The Junction:

On Sunday (March 21st), we will be giving away 100 German “Street-Style” Bratwursts to the first 100 people that come by starting at 11 am. It will basically be a Bratwurst in a split-top bun with mustard and curry ketchup. We’ve also been having a pop-up every Sunday with Sweet Nothings and More (an amazing pastry company) and they will be giving away 100 free chocolate chip and sea salt cookies to the first 100 people too! Bratwursts and Cookies!!!

Then on Tuesday (March 23rd) we will be having our quarterly “Night Market.” It will be a walk-through market with about 14 different stations that people can check out. We are bringing in A5 Wagyu beef and are building an outdoor grill on our patio to serve wagyu cheeseburgers! We will have cool things at the market such as:

Mini bottles of high end whiskey, A5 Wagyu beef, local Pacific Rogue American wagyu beef, repurposed vintage houseware and jewelry items from ReVvealed: Vintage glassware candles, vintage magnets, vintage bookmarks and vintage repurposed jewelry

It will be a fun night out. We start at 4 pm and end at 8 pm!