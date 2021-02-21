WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s happening today

(Lincoln Park, photographed Saturday by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)
We start with a second day for these two traffic alerts:
1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE: WSDOT is scheduled to again close two northbound lanes of the bridge 6 am-noon for grid-deck work.
WEST MARGINAL PAVEMENT REPAIR: The road surface around those old tracks north of the Duwamish Longhouse is being repaired, with city crews scheduled to work 8 am-3:30 pm again today.
Also today:
TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (a few also offer in-person options), with the latest links; find them here.
WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s back after last week’s snow-out. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)
WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)
FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)
Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
