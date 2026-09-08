COMMUNITY CONNECTION: New dates, place for Admiral Neighborhood Association gatherings

Just in from the Admiral Neighborhood Association, after a lively summer of presenting community events (Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, the three-concert AMP series, and the Admiral Block Party): The schedule and location are changing for ANA general gatherings, usually held every other month. Starting this month, ANA’s Dan Jacobs tells WSB, the gatherings will be at 7 pm on third Wednesdays at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). So the first one there will be a week from tomorrow, 7 pm on Wednesday, September 16. Watch connecttoadmiral.org for agenda info!
West Seattle, Washington
08 Tuesday
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