FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way road repair planned for multiple weekends

As we noted on Twitter last night and in today’s morning traffic roundup, we learned during last night’s SDOT meeting on West Marginal Way (full meeting report soon) that the road is scheduled for pavement repair this weekend and beyond. We just obtained details:

Starting this weekend and lasting up to three weekends, our crews will be repairing pavement around these abandoned railroad tracks, about 1 mile south of the Chelan 5-way intersection.

(SDOT photo)

Starting this weekend, Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. our crews will be repairing pavement at abandoned railroad tracks on West Marginal Way. This work may continue the two following weekends, February 27-28, and March 6-7. This work is weather-dependent.

The railroad tracks are located about 1 mile south of the Chelan 5-way intersection, just south of the intersection with SW Idaho St.

West Marginal Way will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at the project site. Traffic management will be in place for traffic to start merging as it approaches the work area. Please expect delays as we merge traffic to complete this work, as well as noise and minor vibrations.