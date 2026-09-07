BIZNOTE: West Seattle bank’s parent company announces merger

Thanks to Ian for the tip. Seattle-headquartered WaFd Bank, which has one West Seattle branch (4102 California SW), is merging with EverBank. According to the news release announcing the merger, “EverBank Financial Corp will merge with and into WaFd, Inc., with WaFd, Inc. continuing as the resulting financial holding company” – but then, “Immediately following the holding company merger, WaFd Bank, a federally insured Washington state chartered commercial bank, will merge with and into EverBank, N.A., a national banking association, with EverBank continuing as the bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.” The announcement says EverBank has branches in California, New York, and Florida; while WaFd has “more than 200 branches across nine western states.” It had two branches in West Seattle until closing the California/Fauntleroy location – still vacant – five and a half years ago. It appears from this slide deck that WaFd will remain the regional “brand,” but we’ll be seeking to confirm that.