From community meeting to new ‘anti-karaoke’ live game, here are options for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Late-summer flower photographed along Alki by Bob Burns)

We’re starting to rev up the post-summer routine … here’s our list of highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE YMCA CLOSED, FAUNTLEROY OPEN: The main branch is now expected to reopen tomorrow; the Fauntleroy branch will be open today until 9 pm to compensate.

CITY COUNCIL RECONVENES: First meetings after Seattle City Councilmembers’ two-week break – Public Safety Committee (started at 9:30 am) and Transportation, Waterfront, Seattle Center (starts at 2 pm) – find agendas, with viewing/attending/commenting info, by going here.

CRAFTS AND PUZZLES SUMMER SALE: 10 am-2 pm, first of five days for this sale at The Mount‘s shop, Emilie’s Treasures – get there through the main lobby. (4831 35th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK, WADING POOL CLOSED FOR THE SEASON: Just a reminder that Monday was the last day of this season for sprayparks and wading pools.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – info about today’s featured speaker is in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases. In the spotlight tonight – Patagonian wine.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting, open to community members – see the agenda here. Conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

TIM’S OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music – weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

PASS THE AUX AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), new game!

Revelry Room is hosting Pass The Aux, our in house developed social jukebox game, Tuesday at 7 PM. The host gives the room a prompt, and everybody gets to pick songs and add to the vibe. Guests submit their picks from their phones, then we listen together, vote for our favorites, talk about the music, discover some things, and build the soundtrack for the night as a room. We’ve been calling it the anti-karaoke. It’s a participatory music night for people who love sharing music, with no singing required. 21+.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm until 1:30 am, your turn to sing! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, fundraiser, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!