Thanks to Alicia from the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA for the photos. As previewed here, the PTA organized a demonstration this afternoon wrapping up Black Lives Matter at School Week.

Alicia reports that more than 50 students, family members, and staff participated. Delridge is torn up in front of their school, so they gathered along Sylvan Way, outside High Point Neighborhood House.

Alicia adds, “We enjoyed the honking horns and waves from passing cars!”