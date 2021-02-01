Black Lives Matter At School Week: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 invites you to Friday demonstration

This is Black Lives Matter At School Week, and the first event announcement we’ve received is from the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA, which invites you to join this distanced demonstration:

PTA-sponsored Black Lives Matter Demonstration The STEM PTA is excited to sponsor a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Black Student Union. STEM BSU would love for families to join us in the conclusion of our BLM week of action. We will be meeting at the High Point Neighborhood House between 2:30-4:00 to lift an affirmative voice for Black lives. Come with uplifting signs or posters and join us as we celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement. Be sure to wear a mask and socially distance during this event. Parents are to remain with their children for the whole of the demonstration.

High Point Neighborhood House is at 6400 Sylvan Way SW [map].

Any other Black Lives Matter At School events in West Seattle? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!