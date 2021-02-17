WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another pharmacy robbery; stolen car

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reports today:

ANOTHER PHARMACY ROBBERY: Third one in West Seattle in five days – the Jefferson Square Bartell Drugs on Saturday, the Westwood Village Rite Aid on Monday, and today QFC in The Junction. We obtained the police report after a tip about the robbery. It happened around 9:30 this morning. There was one robber this time, described in the report as “a Black male, approximately 5’10 – 6’2, slim, wearing a black beanie, blue surgical mask, black puffy jacket, black pants, and black sneakers with white bottoms.” He pulled what looked like the handle of a gun and demanded Percocet. When an employee hesitated, he yelled, “Do you really want to die over Percocet?” He was given a bottle of pills and fled out the store’s front door. Security video showed it all lasted less than two minutes. Asked about the first two robberies at last night’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting, Southwest Precinct Lt. Dorothy Kim said it’s believed these are part of a ring responsible for a “regional” series of holdups.

STOLEN CAR: The report and photo are from Angela: