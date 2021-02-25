WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning. Windy forecast today, maybe even some thunderstorms.
ROAD WORK: The Delridge project continues. Here’s where this week’s work is happening.
TRANSIT: Metro is on its regular routes. … The Water Taxi is on its regular schedule … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route has 2 boats but with Sealth still filling in for Cathlamet.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 339th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how things are looking on other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Seventh week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS