Seahawks watch parties and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(South Seattle College Arboretum – photo sent by Margaret)

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can preview any time), but please note that the Seahawks game may change the schedule for some venues (we’ll update when we confirm changes as the day goes on):

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW)

SEAHAWKS WATCH PARTY AT OUNCES: 5 pm, watch and cheer at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SEAHAWKS WATCH PARTY AT EASY STREET: Soundgarden performs at halftime! Watch party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) at 5 pm. Free, all ages.

WATCH THE SEAHAWKS AT ADMIRAL PUB: 5:20 pm kickoff. (2306 California SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Wednesdays this summer, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – again this week at The Good Society (2701 California SW).

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

SELF-DISCOVERY AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm, first of two nights of “The Verse is in the Cards,” guided self-discovery at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW)

POETRY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: PoetryBridge is on the calendar at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: A local group of Spanish-language learners gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) to practice – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30-8:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW) for a crafty night, 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues, but tonight’s football game may be affecting the schedule – which otherwise is: Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) weekly at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And Wednesday trivia usually starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DANCE WITH BALORICO: Lessons at 8 pm and 9 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: In the south end, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm … In the north end, sing at Admiral Pub also starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!