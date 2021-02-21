DELRIDGE PROJECT: 4 key work areas, and what else is planned this week

Work continues in all three zones of Delridge Way where pavement and utility upgrades are preparing for the RapidRide H Line conversion. Here is the SDOT list of key points for the week ahead:

*Intersection demolition and restoration at SW Holden St and SW Kenyon St continues this week. Work at both intersections will be completed in phases to maintain access to the roadway.

*Electrical upgrades near SW Oregon St and SW Alaska St continue, with sidewalk and driveway restoration beginning next week. Residents will be notified in advance of driveway closures.

*Water-main installation and upgrades near SW Juneau St to continue into early March

*Roadway demolition on the east side of Delridge Way SW between Croft Pl SW and SW Orchard St to begin as soon as March 1