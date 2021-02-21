VACCINATION: Limited West Seattle clinic announced for Friday and Saturday

Thanks to Ann for the tip: The city and UW Medicine are having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Seattle next Friday and Saturday (February 26-27). She just forwarded the announcement, which says in part:

This Friday and Saturday, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to roughly 600 eligible people ages 65 and older who live in the West Seattle and South Park area. While supply remains constrained, SFD will focus its limited doses on older adults who live in areas that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The clinic will be held at the city’s testing site, in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot at 2801 SW Thistle. Appointment required; here’s the link in the announcement. We have no way of knowing how many spots remain, but if you’re eligible, good luck.