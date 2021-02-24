West Seattle, Washington

FREE: Compost giveaway in West Seattle on March 6

February 24, 2021 9:04 pm
(SPU file photo via Twitter)

Announced at tonight’s HPAC meeting (full report later): A chance to pick up free compost in West Seattle in a week and a half. It’ll be in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) on Saturday, March 6th, 9 am-3 pm – or while it lasts. Each household gets up to a half cubic yard; it’ll be in bulk, so bring your own shovels/scoops and containers. It’ll be distanced, masks required, and you’re advised to be ready to wait in line. The giveaway is co-sponsored by Seattle Public Utilities.

