FOUND BICYCLE: Recognize this?

Recognize this bicycle? Andy found it “stuffed under the trees on the corner of 45th and Hemlock Way. Still has a lock on it. It’s awfully nice and I’d hate to just leave it out there, so I figured I’d bring it in my garage for now.” Andy has checked the serial number with police, and they said it hasn’t been reported as stolen; he’s going to turn it in to them if possible but for now is circulating the photo in case the owner is in West Seattle and just hasn’t reported it yet. If it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.