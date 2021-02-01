1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE: NB work this weekend; start date finally set for 2 weeks of SB lane closures

(WSDOT photo)

Two 1st Avenue South Bridge updates today:

NORTHBOUND WORK THIS WEEKEND: WSDOT says grid-deck work will close two northbound lanes of the bridge 6 am-noon this Saturday and Sunday (February 20-21).

DATES FINALLY SET FOR SOUTHBOUND LANE CLOSURES: The southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge work originally planned for January, then postponed to February, and most recently pushed to March, now has a start date: March 4th. From the announcement:

The southbound SR 99 Duwamish River Bridge will be reduced from four to two lanes 24 hours a day for 15 consecutive days starting March 4. The work also will require four overnight closures between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. – two early in the project and two at the end. … During the lane reductions, crews from Massana Construction Inc. will replace bearing pads and repair some of the steel that supports the bridge. The bearing pads – masonry pads that the girder rests on – were part of the initial construction when the southbound SR 99 Duwamish River Bridge opened in 1996. These pads are worn out and need to be replaced. The pads allow precise setting of the elevation of the bridge’s roadway.

Again, that’s only the SOUTHBOUND side; the northbound side, which is actually a separate, older bridge, is not involved in this project.