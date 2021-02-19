WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday watch, with weekend alerts

6:07 AM: Good morning. Another gray forecast today, so here’s a little sunshine from earlier this week.

(Photo from Hamilton Viewpoint, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

TRANSIT: Metro is on its regular routes. … The Water Taxi has its regular vessel, regular schedule … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route has 2 boats but with Sealth filling in for Cathlamet, which will be out for about a month of work.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 333rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how things are looking:

Low Bridge: Sixth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

WEEKEND ALERTS: 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound lane closures 6 am-noon both Saturday and Sunday … West Marginal Way pavement repair work at the rail track that crosses the street north of the Duwamish Longhouse – this was briefly mentioned at last night’s WMW open house and we are pursuing details today.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.