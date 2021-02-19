CORONAVIRUS: Friday 2/19/2021 roundup

51 weeks have now passed since the Friday night when the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Some data corrections in tonight’s stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*80,859 people have tested positive, 224 more than yesterday’s total

*1,345 people have died, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*5,062 people have been hospitalized, 20 fewer than yesterday’s total

*887,461 people have been tested, 2,907 more than yesterday’s total

Now, our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*301,938 people have received one dose

*125,444 people have received both doses

*466,575 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 79,681/1,318/4,955/871,404, and the vaccination totals were 266,573/85,033/374,825.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 110.7 million cases, 2,452,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: The city’s West Seattle test site (2801 SW Thistle) continues to be open on Saturdays.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Dr. Jeff Duchin led his weekly briefing/media Q&A – here’s the video:

He offered his theories about the falling case numbers as well as discussing the vaccination situation, including reassuring people that if their second-dose appointments had to be rescheduled because of delivery delays, they’ll be OK even if it takes a few more weeks. Meantime, though numbers are dropping, he stressed, “We can’t let our foot off the pedal” – precautions to stop the spread remain imperative.

GOVERNOR’S REMARKS: No big news, and most of his media event today was spent on bill-signing, but Gov. Inslee did answer a few pandemic questions – here’s the video.

NEED FOOD? One more reminder, the Greater Seattle Fil-Am SDA Church has free food boxes in West Seattle tomorrow, 2 pm-4 pm, 2620 SW Kenyon.

