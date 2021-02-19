HELPING: Food boxes available Saturday at Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church

If you or someone you know needs food, beyond the regular availability at the West Seattle and White Center Food Banks, there’s a special distribution in West Seattle tomorrow. It’s another of the periodic food-box availabilities at the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 2620 SW Kenyon (map), 2-4 pm Saturday. Anyone who could use the food is welcome, first-come, first-served; the boxes are expected to contain produce, dairy, bread, and other items.