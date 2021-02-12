CORONAVIRUS: Friday 2/12/2021 roundup

50 weeks have now passed since the Friday night when the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Some data corrections in tonight’s stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*79,681 people have tested positive, 448 more than yesterday’s total

*1,318 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*4,955 people have been hospitalized, 3 fewer than yesterday’s total

*871,404 people have been tested, 3,882 more than yesterday’s total

Now, our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*266,573 people have received one dose

*85,033 people have received both doses

*374,825 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 78,090/1,292/4,865/844,187, and the vaccination totals were 239,821/63,655/296,225.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 108.2 million cases, 2,383,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

VACCINATION UPDATES: In her weekly newsletter, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold lists local care homes that have been visited by the city’s mobile team, as well as other local vaccination-related updates.

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: The city says it’s committed to keeping the West Seattle site (2801 SW Thistle) open and accessible.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Dr. Jeff Duchin led his weekly briefing/media Q&A – see it here.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!