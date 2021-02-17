BIZNOTE: 8 Limbs Yoga closing West Seattle studio

Thanks for the tips. 8 Limbs Yoga has announced via email that its West Seattle Junction yoga studio is closing at month’s end. From the email sent by owner Amaan Kurji:

When I took over the reigns of 8 Limbs Yoga Centers in January 2020 and a lease at W. Seattle set to expire a month later, my goal and hope was that by extending the lease and some investment and TLC, I would be able to revitalize the studio and keep it in the 8 Limbs family for many more years. There was no doubt that the studio held an incredibly special place in the hearts of so many of our students, teachers, and partners.

Unfortunately, Covid 19, the resulting shutdown of the studio two months later, and a continued closure has made any chance of achieving this reality highly improbable. With a heavy heart, I am writing to let you know that the 8 Limbs studio at 4546½ California Ave SW, Seattle, will permanently close its doors on February 28th, 2021.

I know that for many of our students and teachers, this studio has played an important role in their development and growth as yoga practitioners. It is because of this community that 8 Limbs was able to stay the course for almost 16 years. On behalf of all at 8 Limbs, thank you for this trust and support. ….