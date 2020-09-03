BIZNOTE: Bikram Yoga West Seattle saying goodbye

For almost 20 years, the West Seattle Junction storefront at 4747 California SW has been a hot-yoga studio. But that’s about to come to an end. Nally Berg bought Bikram Yoga West Seattle two years ago and just announced it will permanently close. Not because of the redevelopment project that will be built in that spot eventually (more on that in a moment), but because of other factors: “The bridge, COVID, and mandated restrictions have made it impossible to continue, unfortunately,” she tells WSB. Bikram Yoga WS will be open through the end of this month; Berg does not currently have plans to open a new studio elsewhere, but promises to let us know if that changes.

Before it was a yoga studio, the building held Junction Feed & Seed for almost 80 years; the site will eventually be part of the new home of Husky Deli. With news of the closure, we checked on the status of the site’s future redevelopment, inquiring with Ed Hewson, who is working with Husky owner Jack Miller on the project. Hewson tells WSB, “COVID has clearly slowed down the permitting with the City (and the bridge closure certainly doesn’t help), but we are still slowly proceeding because it is such a special project. The New Husky will be a labor of love for all of us. We don’t have a definitive start date we can give you, but we are very much still working diligently with our architects and consultants and moving forward.”