WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Looking ahead, hint of weekend snow

That’s a view of tonight’s sunset from Upper Fauntleroy, photographed by 6-year-old Ethan. We’re taking the occasion to check in on the weather chatter about the possibility of a little snow this weekend. The National Weather Service “forecast discussion” says in part:

A stronger, more organized frontal system will … drop SE into the area Saturday night into early Monday. We’re still keeping an eye on the possibility of lowland snow with this system as snow levels drop to near 500 feet and possibly to sea-level in some spots. About half the ensemble members continue to indicate a rain/snow mix or light snow in the Seattle metro but have backed off slightly on potential accumulations …

So don’t get too excited (or worried) yet. Between now and then, cloudy but dry until possible Thursday rain, then two more sunny days are expected.