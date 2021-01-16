WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vehicle-theft attempt; dumped bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

VEHICLE-THEFT ATTEMPT: Would-be thieves don’t always succeed. From Alki, Steve reports, “I wanted to let you and everyone know that there was an attempt to steal my Chevy truck from the alley parking area behind my home on the 3000 block of 63rd Ave SW. The driver’s-door lock is destroyed and the ignition/steering column damaged. The incident occurred sometime Thursday night/ Friday morning.

DUMPED BICYCLE: From the dumped-so-likely-stolen file, a texter spotted this bicycle by the Admiral Way Bridge, near 39th SW:

Let us know if you recognize it.

P.S. Reminder that you can talk with local police at the first West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting of the year, 6 pm Tuesday (January 19th). Here’s the participation link.