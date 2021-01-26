West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Grocery-store robbery

January 26, 2021 11:07 am
When shoplifting turns violent, it legally becomes robbery – and police say that’s what happened this morning at Admiral Safeway. Here’s their initial summary:

At approximately 0730, the suspect was inside the Safeway with a basket full of store items. The suspect walked past all points of sale. A store employee confronted the suspect by the front doors, and the suspect brandished a bladed instrument (box cutter) from an unknown pocket to threaten him. The suspect swung the box cutter at the victim twice, and he backed off for his safety and fear of being cut. The suspect left the area in a Honda Accord.

No further description, and no arrest reported so far.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Grocery-store robbery"

  • West Seattle Lukrer January 26, 2021 (11:15 am)
    The area is clustered with security cameras. Did they get a license plate number? 

  • Friend O'Dinghus January 26, 2021 (12:00 pm)
    Is it just me, or does anyone else really want to know what items were in that shopping basket?

    • WSB January 26, 2021 (12:04 pm)
      That was what my co-publisher asked. Sorry, this is all I have. Will try to get the full report later, although there’s no guarantee it addresses that.

