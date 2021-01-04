Updates from Camp Second Chance, plus a look inside new tiny-house-building ‘Hope Factory’

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Camp Second Chance, West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment, remains COVID-free.

That was one of the updates heard by the camp’s Community Advisory Committee in its monthly online meeting Sunday afternoon, which also featured a look inside the new tiny-house-building site in SODO that replaced the “big tent” at Camp Second Chance where volunteers built them previously.

CAMP UPDATE: Site coordinator Eric Pattin reported 53 people are now living at CSC (9701 Myers Way S.), 14 women, 39 men. Two people exited to affordable housing and two others left; all four were replaced by new arrivals.

COVID testing was done for the encampment in December and everyone tested negative, he said. (But they haven’t yet heard anything about vaccine availability, he said in response to a later question.) Six 911 calls were made from CSC during December, mostly for “medical reasons,” he said, but he confirmed in followup questioning that one was the incident reported here three weeks ago. He said the woman arrested in that incident is one of the two people who left. The camp’s drug/alcohol-free policy is currently complicated by COVID-related eviction restrictions, Pattin also said – someone currently can’t be booted just for being under the influence. But city rep Shawn Neal said prospective residents still should be getting screened for “clean and sober” status before getting referred to CSC. He said that clarification of this will be brought up at an upcoming meeting involving camp operator LIHI and the city’s new homelessness-response HOPE Team. Committee chair Willow Fulton voiced a hope that resources are and will be available for campers working on sobriety.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS’ UPDATES: Cinda Stenger of Alki UCC and the Westside Interfaith Network reported hot Christmas breakfast was delivered to the camp along with Fauntleroy UCC, and Christmas dinner was delivered too … Judi Carr of Arrowhead Gardens reported the complex is still “closed down” and looking forward to COVID-19 vaccination, though no details have been announced … CAC chair Fulton helped deliver Christmas dinner. She showed committee member Grace Stiller‘s video tour of the HOPE Factory, the new tiny-house-building site in SODO, which is hoping to build one tiny house per week and looking for volunteer help:

(More info is here.) … Fulton also reported some “random dumping” continues on Myers Way, including piles of dirt that have turned up near Arrowhead Gardens. “It’s so disappointing to see.” … Stiller said her grant-funded weed-removal project in the camp vicinity is moving to Phase 2, though she’s not sure how many campers will be able to participate as many have outside-the-camp jobs. … Stevi Hamill from Fauntleroy UCC reported electric blankets and cleaning equipment were purchased for CSC with donated funds.

CITY UPDATES: Human Services Department rep Neal said the city has new housing/shelter options in the works, including new tiny-house villages. He said in response to a question that no locations have been chosen yet and any site selection would be preceded by community discussions.

NEXT MEETING: 2 pm February 7th, online; if you want to join the announcement list, email c2ccacchair@gmail.com.