WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 5 reports

Five items to report in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE ATTACK: An angry customer choked and threatened an employee who went outside the High Point Walgreens to empty trash cans on Wednesday night. Police were told the suspect usually visits the store to buy cigarettes once or twice a week, but that night didn’t have ID with him, nor did his mother, who was accompanying him. They left the store a few minutes later with other purchases, and minutes later the employee was attacked; he told police the attacker said, “I’m gonna kill you the next time I see you” and then left in a vehicle. The victim declined medical help.

CAMP ARREST: A 37-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday at Camp Second Chance for investigation of malicious harassment after a clash with other residents that police say involved racial slurs. She was accused of forcing her way into another tiny house at the camp, pushing one of its residents and calling him a racial slur. Police were told she then continued to wander around the encampment, assaulting two more residents. She was arrested and booked into King County Jail, from which she was released today.

THREATENED IN NORTH DELRIDGE: A resident reports:

(Tuesday) around 4:30 pm, I stepped out to walk the dog near Nevada St. and 26th Ave SW. and noticed an unfamiliar man had made himself at home on my neighbor’s covered porch. My husband and I approached him and asked him to leave when he pulled out a long aluminum tube and threatened us with it. After a few minutes, my husband was able to get him to unplug his radio, pick up his belongings and leave. He proceeded to walk up the street knocking down garbage cans and striking things along the way with the tube in his hand.

A police report was filed.

﻿CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: Katie emailed to say hers was stolen Tuesday night. She didn’t say where but did add, “The tow truck driver said mine was the *7th* tow for this in two weeks, all in West Seattle.”

MISSING AN EMERGENCY KIT? Bill discovered this in his Upper Fauntleroy rockery on Wednesday:

Car prowlers hit his neighborhood the night before, but it didn’t belong to those victims, so maybe it’s from a prowl elsewhere. If you recognize it, let us know.