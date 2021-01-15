STORM AFTERMATH: Park problems

If you go to local parks this weekend, you might encounter the aftermath of this past week’s storms. Above and below are photos Mike Munson took at Lincoln Park, where, he explains, he found the above sign “at the bottom of the trail from the cliff to to back of the pool at Point Williams, on the old road grade.” He also saw this:

That, Mike said, was “a small slide developing along the beach trail north of the pool. Some brush has been pushed a little way into the trail, and fresh gray goo is visible behind, up slope. It’s probably done sliding, but maybe more to come??” Parks crews also have been busy with downed trees. Today, we saw this one is still on its side in the big field at Roxhill Park:

No notable rain or wind in the forecast – though note that mention of a possible snowflake or two next Friday.