SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball registration time

Another local youth-baseball league is registering players, to be ready for the possibility of playing this spring – here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Baseball, the largest youth recreational baseball league in the area, has opened registration for the coming 2021 Spring Season on its website westseattlebaseball.com. Parents of children between the ages of 4 to 18 are invited to secure their spots in what is certain to be a memorable season.

West Seattle Baseball has a 60-year tradition of serving the youth of West Seattle and its neighboring communities. As an affiliate of PONY Baseball, West Seattle Baseball does not have residency requirements for participation, so your child can play their spring baseball with friends from different parts of the area.

As was the case for so many, our volunteer-run organization was presented with many challenges in 2020 and is looking forward to giving the children of our community the best baseball season possible this year! In order to be prepared to start as soon as we are allowed, we have changed how parents will register their players this year.

Due to lingering uncertainty with regard to state-mandated restrictions:

-All registrants will be “waitlisted” until we have the go-ahead from local officials to play. Your registration is a reservation.

-NO MONEY will be collected until we know with certainty that we will be playing.

-The league will publish and follow a comprehensive safety plan based on state and local guidelines.